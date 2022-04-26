Zel (ZEL) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00385368 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00081641 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00085575 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004090 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006154 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

