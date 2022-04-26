Zigcoin Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $13.73 million and approximately $376,659.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00032922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00103192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Zigcoin

ZIG is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

