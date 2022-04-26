Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.35 and last traded at $40.52. Approximately 72,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,121,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

Z has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.

In other Zillow Group news, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $63,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 4,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $302,187.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,112 shares of company stock worth $2,099,708 in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 124.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 48.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zillow Group by 85.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 24,433 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

