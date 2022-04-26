Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Down 5.1%

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.15 and last traded at $97.25. 14,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,628,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.92.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,455 shares of company stock worth $9,428,129 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.