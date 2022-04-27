-$0.06 EPS Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.08). KemPharm reported earnings of ($1.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 29.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in KemPharm in the third quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KemPharm by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 88,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in KemPharm in the third quarter worth $1,574,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in KemPharm by 207.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 42,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in KemPharm by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 279,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KMPH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. 14,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

