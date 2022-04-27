-$0.09 EPS Expected for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.15). CTI BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CTI BioPharma.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10).
Shares of CTI BioPharma stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.27. 247,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,668,857. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $532.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.
About CTI BioPharma (Get Rating)
CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
