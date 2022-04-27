-$0.11 EPS Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). Ballard Power Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.84 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLDP shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 14.78. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after acquiring an additional 123,919 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 35,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

