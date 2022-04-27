-$0.13 EPS Expected for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

BCLI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. 382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,367. The firm has a market cap of $106.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -0.04. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $4.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.