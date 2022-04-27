$0.14 EPS Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

CPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

CPRX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. 82,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 230,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57,180 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the third quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

