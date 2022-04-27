$0.15 EPS Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KAR. Northcoast Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of KAR opened at $15.59 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

