-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for QuantumScape’s earnings. QuantumScape reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QuantumScape will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QuantumScape.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

QS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $2,649,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $97,176.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,343.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 957,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,314 in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 238,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 9.08. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

