$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.48. VICI Properties reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

