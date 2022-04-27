-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.56). Celcuity posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 104%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($3.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celcuity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 920,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 34.6% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 75,741 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CELC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. 58,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,062. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $110.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 34.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

