$0.54 EPS Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,206,000 after purchasing an additional 139,990 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 570,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 254,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.56. 19,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.63. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $414.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

