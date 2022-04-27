-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNYGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chinook Therapeutics.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of KDNY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. 3,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,463. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $807.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41.

In other news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $47,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $33,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,630 shares of company stock valued at $201,561 over the last three months. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

