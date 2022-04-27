$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Western Union reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.54.

Shares of Western Union stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. 271,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. Western Union has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3,208.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

