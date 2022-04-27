$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

HUBG opened at $65.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average of $78.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.