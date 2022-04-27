$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $8.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $337.17 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.52. 33,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $129.51 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

