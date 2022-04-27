$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Cambridge Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

CATC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

CATC stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $84.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,661. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $589.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $78.39 and a 52 week high of $97.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

