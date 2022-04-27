$11.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.49 billion and the lowest is $11.02 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $11.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $46.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.26 billion to $47.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $48.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.18 billion to $49.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.59. 11,492,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,719,588. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 39,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.