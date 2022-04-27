11,450 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Norwood Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.64. 32,753,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,587,324. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.