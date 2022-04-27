$133.67 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) will report $133.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.75 million and the lowest is $129.60 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $146.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $606.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $602.73 million to $610.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $650.05 million, with estimates ranging from $634.60 million to $658.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of DDD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 44,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,096. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $94,570.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,838 shares of company stock valued at $402,804. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

