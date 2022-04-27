1,477 Shares in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Purchased by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XTL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 485.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 631.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF stock opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.44. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 1-year low of $83.50 and a 1-year high of $104.91.

