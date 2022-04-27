$157.20 Million in Sales Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) will report sales of $157.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.60 million to $157.80 million. Cars.com posted sales of $153.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year sales of $661.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.30 million to $662.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $716.51 million, with estimates ranging from $700.30 million to $732.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $158.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.58 million.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $63,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cars.com by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cars.com stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. 342,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,991. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cars.com has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $19.09.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

