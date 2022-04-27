1,704 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,873,678,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after buying an additional 2,891,713 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,713,000 after buying an additional 2,945,104 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,911,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,362,000 after buying an additional 2,608,267 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $245.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.42. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.44 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

