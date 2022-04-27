182 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 182 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Intuit by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.95.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.
In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
