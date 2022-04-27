182 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 182 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Intuit by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $421.35 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.66 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $470.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.12. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.