$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) to report $2.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $8.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of NCR traded down $8.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,197,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,535. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.62. NCR has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NCR by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

