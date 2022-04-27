$2.06 Million in Sales Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) will announce $2.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the lowest is $200,000.00. Altimmune reported sales of $840,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 145.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $8.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altimmune.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.15. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 2,200.61%. The business had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

ALT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

Shares of ALT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. 12,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,434. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $196.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 897,523 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,978,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 816,593 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune (Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.