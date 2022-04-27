$2.54 EPS Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 to $3.07. Ovintiv posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $10.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $13.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $16.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OVV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Ovintiv by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Ovintiv by 820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 103,887 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ovintiv by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,571,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,489. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.16. Ovintiv has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 3.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

