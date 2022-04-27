$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) will report sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,476,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,968,000 after buying an additional 2,180,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after buying an additional 1,620,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,172,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

