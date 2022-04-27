2,012 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after buying an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $794,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Waste Management by 11.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 106.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $166.22 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $133.85 and a one year high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.02.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

