2,360 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Acquired by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.74. 2,615,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

