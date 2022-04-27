$262.22 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) to report sales of $262.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.07 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $290.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

STRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $221,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,811 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,672,000 after buying an additional 426,776 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after acquiring an additional 100,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Strategic Education by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after acquiring an additional 88,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

STRA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 102,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,736. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $83.80. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 104.80%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

