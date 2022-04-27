$275.97 Million in Sales Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $275.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.10 million to $281.26 million. Cognex posted sales of $239.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

CGNX stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $92.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,388,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $115,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after buying an additional 619,196 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 177.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after buying an additional 607,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cognex by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,760,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,904,000 after acquiring an additional 596,492 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

