2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Gap Down to $10.65

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $10.39. 2U shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 8,428 shares changing hands.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get 2U alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $797.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.11.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $243.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.74 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek purchased 26,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 8.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in 2U by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 56.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.