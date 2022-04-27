$30.64 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) will post sales of $30.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.88 million to $31.34 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $27.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $125.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $132.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $133.68 million, with estimates ranging from $120.21 million to $152.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of GMRE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,896. The company has a market cap of $973.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.81. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 442.13%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

