30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Short Interest Up 454.5% in April

30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 454.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TDCH remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 9,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. 30DC has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

30DC Company Profile

30DC, Inc provides digital media solutions. The company primarily provides MagCast Publishing Platform, a cloud-based digital publishing software which enables customers to create mobile magazine apps, as well as facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions. It also offers related training courses and support services.

