$330.10 Million in Sales Expected for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) will report $330.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lands’ End’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.90 million to $330.30 million. Lands’ End posted sales of $321.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lands’ End will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lands’ End.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $555.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

LE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 100.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.00. 308,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,495. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a market cap of $497.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lands’ End (LE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.