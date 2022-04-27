$34.08 Million in Sales Expected for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) to post sales of $34.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.45 million to $34.71 million. Enthusiast Gaming posted sales of $23.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year sales of $167.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $174.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $224.18 million, with estimates ranging from $218.91 million to $229.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enthusiast Gaming.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EGLX shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:EGLX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.94. 9,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,163. The company has a market cap of $258.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 586,908 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 629.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 490,426 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 644,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 407,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 271,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 659.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 245,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 212,905 shares in the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

