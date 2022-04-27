$392.96 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) to report sales of $392.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $391.40 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $310.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.25. The stock had a trading volume of 112,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.24. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $88.43 and a 52 week high of $122.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth $26,764,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $16,014,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 111,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,049,000 after acquiring an additional 98,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 725,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75,325 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

