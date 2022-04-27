3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $124,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.52. 19,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.79. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

