$470.33 Million in Sales Expected for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) to announce $470.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $368.00 million and the highest is $668.00 million. Oasis Petroleum posted sales of $355.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:OAS traded down $5.01 on Tuesday, hitting $131.25. 325,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,611. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.02. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $71.24 and a 1-year high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

