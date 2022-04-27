52,200 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Purchased by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 55.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 121.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 104,836 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 57,513 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 29.2% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.37.

GOLD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. 1,035,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,228,816. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

