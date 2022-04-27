$537.53 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will post sales of $537.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $526.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $546.10 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $510.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.10 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. TheStreet cut Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

