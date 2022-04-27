$54.16 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) will announce $54.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.73 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $62.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $234.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.30 million to $237.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $246.65 million, with estimates ranging from $243.30 million to $250.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after buying an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALRS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,156. The company has a market capitalization of $438.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

