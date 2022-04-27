609 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 609 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.95. The company had a trading volume of 70,017,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,095,809. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $476.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.53.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,751 shares of company stock worth $1,669,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FB. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.04.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

