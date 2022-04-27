$630,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $630,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $750,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will report full-year sales of $2.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cocrystal Pharma.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ COCP traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.48. 4,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,421. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $46.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COCP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 5,155.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58,818 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.