$657.61 Million in Sales Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) to post $657.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $681.00 million. BrightView reported sales of $651.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BV. William Blair lowered shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightView currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

BV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. 1,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,970. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.37. BrightView has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 210.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

