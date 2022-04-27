$71.45 Million in Sales Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) to post sales of $71.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.88 million and the highest is $74.37 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $49.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $299.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $301.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $333.45 million, with estimates ranging from $324.72 million to $343.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

IIIV traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 49,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,198. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $828.68 million, a PE ratio of -84.48, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 35.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

