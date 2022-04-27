$712.36 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) to report sales of $712.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $726.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $698.52 million. Pinnacle West Capital posted sales of $696.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 203,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.41. 786,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.53. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

